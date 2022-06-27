Sarasota judge grants motion to dismiss injunction barring Herald-Tribune from ID'ing deputies

Circuit Court Judge Charles Williams has ruled in favor of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune to dissolve the injunction against allowing the news organization to publish the names of the Sheriff's deputies involved in a fatal shooting.

A Sarasota judge ruled in favor Monday of dissolving an injunction that prevented the Sarasota Herald-Tribune from publishing information regarding the sheriff's deputies involved in a fatal shooting.

Circuit Judge Charles Williams said he will allow a stay until 4 p.m. Tuesday to allow for the attorneys representing the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, and the two deputies time to file an appeal.

"A fatal shooting by law enforcement officers is a matter of enormous public concern. The Herald-Tribune fought to share this information with its readers, and we are glad today’s ruling will clear the way for that," said James Lake, an attorney representing the Herald-Tribune. "The Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office should never have asked for an injunction in the first place. If the First Amendment means anything, it means the government doesn’t have authority to censor the news."

Prior coverage: Sarasota judge to rule within a week on injunction barring Herald-Tribune from ID'ing deputies

Related: Herald-Tribune challenges order against identifying deputies in fatal shooting

Read the story: Sarasota County deputy fatally shoots armed man during eviction, sheriff says

The emergency injunction, granted June 10, barred the Herald-Tribune from publishing the names of two deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Evans during an eviction on April 1 from Palm Place Condominium in Sarasota.

The last names of the deputies were released to the news organization after a public records request for a letter signed by Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Schaeffer ruling the shooting justified. The deputies invoked Marsy's Law, saying they were crime victims after Evans had come at them with a knife.

Judge Charles Williams listens to arguments Tuesday during a hearing at the Silvertooth Judicial Center in Sarasota. The Herald-Tribune is seeking to overturn an emergency injunction barring the news organization from publishing the names of two deputies involved in a fatal shooting

The Herald-Tribune was able to identify the full name of the deputy who fired their gun using publicly available information.

Story continues

Attorney Morgan Bentley, who represented the two deputies, said during a June 21 hearing that Circuit Judge Charles E. Roberts, who issued the injunction, had taken appropriate action governed by the Florida Constitution to protect the crime victims' information.

Bentley on Monday said he was disappointed with the ruling but thinks the order raises bigger issues regarding the interpretation of Marsy's Law and law enforcement which would need to be clarified. Bentley added his clients will decide Tuesday if they would like to move forward with appeals.

Dig deeper: Supreme Court agrees to consider Marsy's Law dispute between city of Tallahassee and police union

Attorneys for the deputies and Sheriff's Office also argued it was vital to keep the names of deputies involved in situations where deadly force is used secret to avoid threats and harassment.

"I greatly respect Judge Williams, and we will abide by his ruling," Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said. "Although two organizations reported our action in this case indicated a lack of transparency, it was instead based on a good faith belief that the Florida Constitution protected all victims of crime, regardless of an inadvertent disclosure by a third party. While I have my personal opinion about the application of Marsy’s Law to law enforcement officers who are victims of crime, we believed, based on the plain reading, that we needed to proceed forward and get this issue resolved."

The State Attorney's Office did not respond to requests for comment.

Hoffman added his office is now waiting for the pending Florida Supreme Court case and any legislative action determining how Marsy's law will apply to law enforcement crime victims.

Lake argued that the temporary injunction hadn't met any of the tests required for such an injunction and was a "prior restraint" against the press.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Judge grants Herald-Tribune right to name deputies in shooting case