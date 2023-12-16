Sarasota judge hears motions for juror misconduct, new trial in 'Take Care of Maya' case

A Sarasota judge heard motions Friday about whether to grant a new trial in the "Take Care of Maya" case based on allegations by the defense for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital of juror misconduct that tainted the verdict.

Circuit Court Judge Hunter Carroll did not make any decisions regarding the motions during the three-hour hearing but is expected to decide in the upcoming weeks about whether to interview the juror in question.

If warranted, the interview won't take place until the new year.

Ethen Shapiro, one of the attorneys for the hospital, said in a statement to the Herald-Tribune that the motions demonstrate factors that contributed to an "unjust verdict" with clear errors made during the trial, conduct by the Kowalski's attorney which misled the jury, and misconduct by Juror No. 1, the foreperson.

“By any measure of justice or Florida law, the court should reverse this verdict," Shapiro said. "We’ve never wavered in our determination to appeal this verdict to its final conclusion to ensure a just result not only for the physicians, nurses and staff of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital but for all mandatory reporters who are legally and morally obligated to speak up if they suspect child abuse. This hearing is one step in that process.”

Greg Anderson, the Kowalski's attorney, said he would be surprised if Carroll grants the defense's motions.

"This court has followed the law, generally, and we have confidence that he will follow the law this time, and the law is such that going after a juror is such an extreme measure, that we trust that he will not order it and if he does, ... we think the court's going to be the one doing it and he will not let it turn into a circus," Anderson said.

Juror misconduct: What is the defense alleging?

The defense for the hospital filed a 122-page motion asking the court to grant an interview with Juror No. 1, the foreperson, to open an investigation into allegations of jury misconduct and grant a new trial.

The motion claims the foreperson deliberately ignored Carroll's instructions to not discuss the case with any person during the trial, to not consider any evidence outside of what was presented in court, and not to form any opinions about the case before deliberations.

The defense argues that the verdict was "tainted" by communications between Juror No. 1, Paul Lengyel, and his wife, Yolanda, throughout the trial, depriving All Children's Hospital of a fair trial before an impartial jury.

In a follow-up filing, the defense stated they found a Broward County domestic violence case against Lengyel that included a sworn notice of an allegation of child abuse, and while the defense was unable to access the file, they believe that because of the nature of the allegation, the Florida Department of Children and Families would have been involved.

"Without regard to his innocence or guilt, it is reasonable to assume that Juror No. 1 may have harbored ill feelings towards the DCF, or at a minimum, an allegiance in favor of a party accused of suspected child abuse — like the late Beata Kowalski," the motion states.

Because Lengyel did not disclose this information during the jury selection process, the defense believes it indicates he had an inherent bias against DCF and the hospital throughout the trial, according to the motion.

In their response, attorneys for the Kowalski family assert that the allegations and arguments presented by the defense weren't preserved before the verdict, despite it appearing that the defense knew about the information during the trial. It also points out that the defense acknowledges it has no evidence Juror No. 1 violated his oath, it simply focuses on beliefs and inferences.

The attorneys point out that Carroll repeatedly told jurors not to discuss the case with anyone, and that it shows that the defense for the hospital was "actively engaging with members of the public through the internet during the trial" so they should have known about the pre-verdict posts before the verdict.

While Carroll has not made a decision yet as to whether to allow the interview of the juror, he did ask both sides about what parameters should be set for the interview, which would most likely take place on Jan. 3.

Motion to renew directed verdicts

Chris Altenbernd, counsel for the hospital, argued several claims brought by the Kowalskis shouldn't have gone to the jury because their attorneys hadn't presented sufficient and reasonable evidence for a jury and asked the judge to decide on the evidence instead, especially since the monetary amounts which were awarded were so high.

Altenbernd argued the plaintiff's counsel didn't point to a single event that led to Beata Kowalski's death, but rather it was a series of events by random staff and that Anderson and Nick Whitney, the Kowalski's other attorney, "told their story with lots of adverbs" to get the jury to see their side of the case.

Altenbernd questioned how staff were supposed to have the foresight to predict Beata might harm herself when her husband didn't think anything would happen the night he left his wife at home to attend a neighbor's party.

Thomas Elligett, another of the Kowalskis' attorneys, pointed to a list of actions taken by the hospital which together impacted Beata Kowalski. Elligett said the defense focuses on the physical impact in their arguments but does not touch on the mental effect their actions had, echoing Anderson's statements from the trial that "they just don't get it."

