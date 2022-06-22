Sarasota judge to rule within a week on injunction barring Herald-Tribune from ID'ing deputies

A Sarasota judge said Tuesday he would decide within a week whether to continue an injunction preventing the Sarasota Herald-Tribune from publishing information regarding sheriff's deputies involved in a fatal shooting.

Circuit Judge Charles Williams listened for more than two hours to arguments presented by attorneys for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, two unidentified deputies and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The emergency injunction was granted June 10 to the Sheriff's Office, State Attorney's Office and deputies. It barred the Herald-Tribune from publishing the names of two deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Jeremiah Evans during an eviction on April 1.

The last names of the deputies involved in the shooting were released to the news organization after a public records request for a letter signed by Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Schaeffer ruling the shooting was justified. The deputies had invoked Marsy's Law, saying that because Evans came at them with a knife, they were crime victims and could withhold their identifying information. The State Attorney's Office released the names in error.

Crystal Bailey, General Counsel for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, examines documents while she testifies Tuesday in court. The Herald-Tribune is seeking to overturn an emergency injunction barring the news organization from publishing the names of two deputies involved in a fatal shooting.

The Herald-Tribune was able to identify the full name of the deputy who fired their gun using publicly available information. It also requested public records from the sheriff's office, including an employee roster and the personnel file of the deputy who fired their weapon.

Sheriff's officials contend the identities of the deputies are confidential under Marsy's Law, as they were victims of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the emergency injunction.

Arguments over Marsy's Law, prior restraint

Attorney Morgan Bentley, representing the two deputies, argued that Circuit Judge Charles E. Roberts, who issued the injunction, took the appropriate action governed by the Florida Constitution to promptly protect the crime victims' information.

Attorney Morgan Bentley, representing two un-named Sarasota County deputies, argues his case before Judge Charles Williams on Tuesday. The Herald-Tribune is seeking to overturn an emergency injunction barring the news organization from publishing the names of two deputies involved in a fatal shooting

Bentley further argued that Marsy's Law not only protects the deputies in this case, but all crime victims who have an absolute right to not have their information disclosed to the public. He argued the prohibition applies to news outlets, not just government agencies like the sheriff's office.

Voters added Marsy's Law to the Florida Constitution in 2018. It "prevents the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim's family," among other protections.

"Mr. Bentley would like you to believe that we think Marsy's Law is unconstitutional," James Lake, attorney for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, said in began his argument. "We're not asking you to declare Marsy's Law unconstitutional."

The issue, Lake said, was the use of a temporary injunction, which did not meet any of the tests required for such an injunction, and was a "prior restraint" against the press. Numerous courts have said prior restraint is the "most serious and least tolerable infringement of First Amendment rights."

Lake said if Marsy's Law was violated it was by the State Attorney's Office, which disclosed the names of the deputies, even if by accident, and not by the news organization that received the information and did as it has always done in attempting to do deeper reporting.

Attorneys for the deputies and sheriff's office argued that the state has a vital interest in keeping the names of deputies secret when they have used deadly force on the job to avoid threats and harassment.

A lot is asked of officers who put their lives at risk daily, said Patrick Duggan, attorney for the Sheriff's Office. They have a lot going through their minds when they make a decision to fire their weapons. They shouldn't have to weigh whether their personal information will be released, potentially putting them or their family in danger, and thus making them indecisive in situations that could put the public in harm's way, he said.

The plaintiffs attorneys called retired Sarasota County sheriff's Lt. Michael Mercurio to testify about two instances in which officers named in news reports were then harassed by the public.

Lake argued that the use of prior restraint has almost never been allowed in other instances, including decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The status quo in this country is freedom of speech," Lake said. He said the plaintiffs did not cite a single case where Marsy's Law has enjoined speech.

"We have a free speech right to decide whether to publish that information," Lake said.

Protesters in front of courthouse

Prior to the hearing, a handful of protestors could be seen outside the Sarasota County Courthouse waving signs, some which read "Name Killer Cop," and "Stop racist police terror," at passers-by.

Both Bentley and Duggan said the protesters were an example of why Marsy's Law is needed to protect law enforcement who are involved in such incidents.

Ruth Beltran, a community organizer with The Party of Socialism and Liberation, was one of the protesters standing outside the courthouse Tuesday. Beltran said the group came out to make sure that law enforcement is held accountable for their actions.

"I think that even to build bridges, it's very important that we push police officers and deputies to be as transparent as possible," she said.

Gabriela Szymanowska is a Report For America corps member covering criminal justice, the courts and the legal system for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Have a news tip? Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

