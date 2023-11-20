Sarasota jury finds man, 50, guilty for premeditated murder of woman killed at Venice bank

A Port Charlotte man was convicted Friday for first-degree premeditated murder for the fatal shooting of a former girlfriend while she was in her Jeep at a drive-thru teller line at the former BB&T bank in Venice in October 2020.

William Tollard, 50, was found guilty by a 12-person jury for Angela Ziegler's murder following a five-day trial, according to a news release by the 12th Judicial State Attorney's Office. Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug adjudicated Tollard guilty following the verdict.

A mandatory life sentence will be imposed by Krug in the following weeks, according to the news release.

On the morning of Oct. 5, 2020, investigators responded to the former BB&T bank at 160 Pointe Loop Drive in Venice following reports of a shooting.

Multiple witnesses saw a man, later identified as Tollard, walk up to a woman who was driving a white Jeep at about 9 a.m. in the drive-thru of the bank, according to previous Herald-Tribune reporting.

The news release stated Tollard pulled up behind Ziegler in the drive-through line, trapping her Jeep between his truck and a work van at the teller's window. Video surveillance then showed Tollard getting out of the truck, walking up to the driver's side of the car, and firing three shots after briefly speaking with Ziegler. Tollard then walked to the passenger side window and fired two more shots, according to the news release.

The Jeep drove forward about 100 yards, crashing into a light pole in the bank's parking lot. Two eyewitnesses told detectives that Tollard then fired more bullets into the front windshield of the Jeep as he screamed: “Who the fuck do you think you are? You can’t fucking do this to me."

Tollard was arrested at Jacaranda and Sklar Drive, a short distance away from the former BB&T bank where the shooting occurred. Detectives found a semi-automatic firearm, a magazine containing 8 rounds, and a pair of binoculars on the front passenger seat of his truck.

Court records from July 2022 indicate that Tollard planned to use a mental health other than insanity defense, with the file stating that Tollard prior to the incident had taken lawfully prescribed medications that had rendered him involuntarily intoxicated and resulted in insanity.

The document was amended about a week prior to trial to include another expert the defense intended to call on for their defense.

Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig, the lead prosecutor on the case, thanked the efforts of Sarasota County Sheriff's Detective Carlos Verdoni and others who investigated the shooting starting in the hours and days following the victim's death.

Verdoni discovered that Tollard and Ziegler had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship spanning about 18 months, and five days prior to the shooting, Ziegler had broken off the relationship.

“After downloading the defendant’s phone records, detectives uncovered overwhelming evidence of Tollard’s guilt, including dozens of manipulative text messages to the victim, her estranged husband, and other members of her family," Fraivillig said in a statement. "The evidence established Tollard’s determination to seek revenge for being spurned by Angela Zeigler. This is a case of a man who would not take no for an answer ... a classic and ultimately tragic replaying of 'If I can’t have her, no one can'."

There is also a civil lawsuit against Tollard for wrongful death by Jonathan Ziegler, listed in the complaint as Angela Ziegler's husband, on behalf of her estate. The complaint says the lawsuit, filed in November 2021, is for an excess of $30,000.

Tollard, through his attorney, filed a motion for a limited stay regarding requests for discovery by Jonathan Ziegler's attorney in March 2021 due to being involved in the criminal proceeding, which was granted by Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Stephen Walker in June 2022 until the criminal proceedings concluded.

