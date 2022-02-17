Sarasota legislators vote to cut $12 million from Sarasota schools

The Florida House of Representatives approved a $105.3 billion budget Wednesday that cuts $200 million from 12 school districts that implemented mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Sarasota County School District receives a $12 million cut in the House budget.

The four Republicans representing Sarasota County in the Florida House voted Wednesday for a state budget that cuts $12 million from Sarasota schools because the district approved a mask mandate in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

State. Reps Fiona McFarland, Tommy Gregory, Will Robinson and James Buchanan all voted for the $105.3 billion House budget. The spending plan includes $200 million in cuts to 12 school districts with mask mandates.

Gregory, McFarland and Buchanan live in Sarasota, while Robinson lives in Bradenton and represents a district that includes a portion of northern Sarasota County. Michele Rayner, a St. Petersburg Democrat whose district also includes a portion of Sarasota County, did not vote on the budget.

House leaders say the budget cuts will not impact students and teachers, but instead will be targeted at school administrators, although some Republican lawmakers dispute that claim.

"I would never vote to take funding away from direct children education or from teachers," McFarland said in a text message, noting the cuts target "central school administrators' pay as a consequence for having instituted a mask mandate in violation of state laws."

Buchanan also argued that the cuts won't impact classroom education in a statement to the Herald-Tribune earlier this month as the budget was advancing through committees.

"We will continue to invest more in our children's classrooms, but will not reward administrators who violated state law and forced children to wear masks," Buchanan said.

DeSantis initially said he opposed cutting funding from school districts with mask mandates but recently put out a tweet saying he was glad the House budget protects "students and teachers from accountability measures affecting union-controlled politicians and bureaucrats who defied Florida law by masking kids."

Robinson said Thursday that: "I stand with the Governor in fighting against these unnecessary and ineffective school mask mandates and support his and the House's demand for accountability."

Story continues

Gregory did not respond to a request for comment.

The school funding cut is not included in the Senate's education budget, which is overseen by Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who opposes the plan put forward by the House. The Senate approved it's budget Thursday and now must negotiate over the differences with the House.

Gruters called the House's proposed school funding cut a "bad idea, bad policy." He argued that the cut won't just impact school administrators.

“You can’t cut a portion of the education budget and expect it not to flow through the children at the end of the day," Gruters said. "Everything is connected to everything else and a $12 million cut to the Sarasota education system is going to hurt.”

It also doesn't make sense to target school administrators when it was elected school board members, not administrators, who approved the mask mandates, Gruters said.

“Are we punishing the right people?" Gruters asked. "The administrators are following the directive and lead of the elected school board members. I think it’s bad policy to punish an entire district over the policies that are set by a few elected school board members."

Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody called the proposed school budget cut "absolutely shameful."

"I want to invite them to spend a day at our public schools and see how much love these 'administrators' put into our students," Brody said in a text message.

More: Plan to cut $12 million from Sarasota schools over masks draws criticism from top GOP lawmaker

How it started: GOP lawmaker aims to strip state funding from school districts that defied Gov. DeSantis on masks

Sarasota schools adopted a mask mandate in August as the delta wave of COVID-19 infections was exploding, ignoring directives from DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education not to require masks.

The mask mandate was controversial. Parents protested at school board meetings, and many GOP leaders opposed the requirement. The Sarasota County School Board repealed the mask mandate in October as cases declined.

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Florida House approves budget cuts for schools with mask mandates