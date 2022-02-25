Sarasota man, 16-year-old girl arrested after 1 found shot in face in road, sheriff says

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl have been arrested on murder charges after a man found shot in the middle of a road Monday died in the hospital, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Kevin Jimez, 20 of Bradenton, is charged with robbery with a firearm and murder while engaged in a robbery. The girl, from Sarasota, is charged with principal to robbery with a firearm and principal to murder while engaged in a robbery. The Bradenton Herald generally does not identify minors accused of a crime unless they are charged as an adult.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Coronado Drive on Monday evening. Deputies responding to after a call of a man lying in the road with a gunshot to the face.

Detectives learned the man used Instagram to arrange a drug purchase with the teen girl, which the sheriff’s office identified as the “girlfriend” of Jiminez.

Both the girl and Jimenez drove to meet the man and “picked up a firearm on the way.” The teen was driving while Jimenez hid in the back seat, the press release said.

Once the man approached their vehicle, Jimenez shot through the passenger window, hitting the man in his face, the release says.

Jimenez robbed the man of his gun before leaving him injured at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The 20-year-old admitted to detectives to “being angry the victim was communicating with his girlfriend on social media and intended to confront the victim during the drug transaction.”

Jimenez and the girl were found Thursday when they were pulled over for a traffic stop, the release said.

He in jail without bond, and the 16-year-old is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.