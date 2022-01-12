Sarasota man arrested and accused of sexually assaulting disabled woman

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a homeless man for sexual assault and kidnapping after he took advantage of a 21-year-old disabled and autistic woman Tuesday.

Authorities say the victim and her mother were in the parking lot of a store on the 1800 block of Stickney Point Road in Sarasota. The mother went into the store while her daughter stayed in the passenger seat.

About 10 minutes later, the mother exited the store and found 61-year-old Frank Szakacs inside her vehicle and on top of her daughter. The victim's mother began trying to pull Szakacs off her daughter, and he became agitated.

According to the arrest report, Szakacs appeared to be highly intoxicated and began yelling at the mother. “What is wrong with you woman,” he screamed, “she is a beautiful woman.”

After about 30 seconds, the mother finally pulled Szakacs off of her daughter.

Due to the victim’s developmental disabilities, she is non-verbal and has the capacities of a 6 to 7-year-old child. Even with her disability, the victim responded “hurt, hurt, hurt,” when her mother asked if she was OK.

Szakacs is a registered sex offender.

Through interviews, including with a friend of Szakacs who witnessed the incident, detectives learned he entered the vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim.

