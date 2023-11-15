Sarasota man arrested for driving under the influence in fatal car crash, troopers say

A Sarasota man has been arrested for driving under the influence in a fatal car crash, Florida High Patrol troopers said.

Douglas Cisler, 59, was driving a pickup truck east on Clark Road on the inside lane, west of Derek Road at about 7 p.m. A 66-year-old man was crossing the travel lanes in front of the approaching truck. The front of the truck collided with the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the FHP.

Cisler has been arrested and was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 69-year-old pedestrian killed in Sarasota crash, troopers say