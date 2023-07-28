Sarasota man arrested on felony fraud charge related to June Classic Car Museum burglary

Sarasota Police reported Friday, July 28, they had recovered a 1977 Porsche reported stolen in June from the Sarasota Classic Car Museum.

SARASOTA — Sarasota Police reported Friday that the investigation into the June 14 overnight burglary at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on North Tamiami Trail has led to the arrest of Daniel Boyce, 36, of Sarasota, on a felony charge of scheming to defraud in an amount over $50,000.

Police detectives began investigating a burglary at 5500 N. Tamiami Trail last month when an alarm system at the museum property owned by New College of Florida went off last month. The museum operators reported a brown 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo, a classic sports vehicle valued at around $250,000, was missing following the incident.

An anonymous caller told police detectives that Boyce was seen with a brown Porsche at an unknown warehouse, according to a police department news release. Officials said they eventually located the stolen Porsche, which was found with a fraudulent title and tag, police spokeswoman Cynthia McLaughlin said in the release Friday afternoon.

The Manatee Sheriff’s Office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office assisted in the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

Athletics added: New College of Florida nets record number of new students, but at academic cost

Gallery: Photos: Sarasota Classic Car Museum loses its lease

The museum's overseer, Martin Godbey, spoke to the Herald-Tribune following the June burglary about the missing Porsche, which was on loan to the museum.

"I've been overseeing the museum now for 26 years, next month, and to my knowledge in the history of the museum, there's never been a happening like this," Godbey said. "No one's ever stolen a car."

Police said Boyce was arrested on Friday, July 21, on a Sarasota County warrant for failing to appear in court for a grant theft auto charge. He was being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.

Martin Godbey, right, is director of the Sarasota Classic Car Museum. His son, Blake Godbey, left, is the museum curator.

The reported theft came as the Sarasota Classic Car Museum's future was up in the air. Its lease was terminated in May by new leadership at New College − appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of an experimental conservative transformation of the liberal arts college − which owns the site and has leased the property to the tourist attraction for nearly 20 years.

Story continues

Since taking leadership of New College in the spring, Interim President Richard Corcoran has sought to introduce an ambitious athletics program to help drive enrollment at New College. It plans to turn the Sarasota Classic Car Museum into an athletic facility.

After giving the museum until the end of June to find a new location and move more than 3,000 pieces to a new location, the tourist attraction and New College reached an agreement to give the museum until this fall to relocate.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

More: New College gives Sarasota Classic Car Museum more time to move out

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Police arrest local man connected to Classic Car Museum theft