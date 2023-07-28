Sarasota man arrested after stealing $250K Porsche from Classic Car Museum, police say

A 36-year-old Sarasota man has been arrested following an investigation into a burglary at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum.

A $250,000 brown 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo was reported missing following the activation of a burglary alarm on June 14 at around 3 a.m., when surveillance video showed an unknown person entering the car museum during the alarm, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

According to an arrest report, an anonymous caller would later tip off police that Daniel Boyce was seen with a brown Porsche at an unknown warehouse. Detectives eventually located the stolen Porsche and were able to recover the vehicle with the help of the Manatee and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Offices, a news release said.

Boyce, who was arrested on July 21 for contempt of court related to a previous grand theft auto charge, was also charged with scheming to defraud on Wednesday, police say.

Additional charges may still be forthcoming as the investigation is ongoing, according to detectives, who say Boyce is considered a person of interest in the June 14 burglary.

Following Boyce’s arrest, police obtained a search warrant for his cell phone, where a photo of a brown Porsche identical to the stolen car was found — in addition to a photo of a storage unit code and unit number, an arrest report said.

Detectives say they were able to use this to track the car to a storage unit 50 miles away in Brandon, where the car was found with the vehicle identification number removed from the driver’s door panel and with a fraudulent title and tag.

Detectives believe there may be other victims in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com