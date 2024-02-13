Sarasota man charged in connection to 2021 Ackerman Park shooting to stand trial

A 22-year-old Sarasota man is standing trial this week in connection to a shooting at Ackerman Park in December 2021 that killed a teenage bystander.

Nyquan Priester was charged with second-degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and altering, destroying, or concealing physical evidence after he was arrested in January 2022 in connection to the shooting.

What happened at Ackerman Park on the night of the fatal shooting?

During the late-night hours of Dec. 29, 2021, just before 11 p.m., several gunshots rang out from the backseat of a car at Ackerman Park where roughly 50 people had gathered, according to previous Herald-Tribune reporting.

One of the bullets hit an 18-year-old bystander in the back, and when paramedics arrived in a nearby parking lot where he was taken following the shooting, they pronounced him dead. The victim's identity was not released as his family opted to protect their privacy.

Detectives determined that approximately six shots were fired from the back seat of a gold Hyundai occupied by Kalvion Turner, 20, and Priester, then 20, in the backseat, according to previous reporting.

Arrests made, second suspect takes plea deal

A little over two weeks following the shooting, Turner voluntarily turned himself into police custody. Turner was arrested and faced a single count of principal to second-degree murder with a firearm.

A few days later, Priester was also arrested in upstate New York near Utica, according to previous reports.

Turner took a plea deal in August 2022 in which he agreed to testify against Priester in exchange for lesser charges and no prison time. Turner pleaded guilty to charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer and obstruction, receiving 12 months' probation for each count to run consecutively.

The terms of his probation include no drugs, alcohol and possession of firearms. He is also required to testify against Priester during his trial, according to previous reporting.

Some of the information he will have to testify to includes but isn't limited to, who was in the car that drove to Ackerman Park the night of the shooting, Turner giving Priester a gun before going to the park, and what happened during the shooting.

Once Turner testifies truthfully against Priester, his probation will terminate, court documents state.

