Sarasota man connected to homicide deaths of two women dies at county jail, police say

A Sarasota man, charged with murder in the February death of a 48-year-old Sarasota woman, died over the weekend at the Sarasota County Jail, officials said in a news release Monday.

William Devonshire, 52, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital on May 17 following a medical event, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office news release. Devonshire returned to the jail on May 27 and was housed under hospice with a do not resuscitate order.

According to the news release, the sheriff's office believes Devonshire died from a medical-related illness, but the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office will need to determine an official cause of death.

Sarasota Police Department officials will close two homicide cases connected to Devonshire, the news release stated.

“We have indisputable evidence that links Devonshire to both of the homicides that occurred in February and March of this year,” said Captain Johnathan Todd, Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Todd added that detectives were in the process of writing a probable cause affidavit to charge Devonshire with murder in connection to the second homicide when they found out about his death.

The State Attorney's Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court will not proceed with prosecution due to Devonshire's death, the release stated.

Sarasota Police Department arrested Devonshire in March in connection to the death of a Kelliann Ripley, whose body was found in a wooded area in the 1100 block of North Tamiami Trail on Feb. 25.

During a press conference in late March, police said the medical examiner's office determined that Ripley's death was a result of blunt force trauma and manual strangulation.

Police said Devonshire voluntarily gave police a DNA sample that matched DNA found on Ripley's body during an autopsy.

During the March press conference, Devonshire was considered a "strong suspect" in a second homicide involving a 59-year-old Sarasota woman. She was found in the 1900 block of North Tamiami Trail near Whitaker Bayou in early March.

