Sarasota man convicted of attempted murder of girlfriend, teenage daughter

A Sarasota man has been convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to shooting his longtime girlfriend in the face and her teenage daughter in the back in April 2018, according to a 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office news release.

Linval Raymond Cohoone Jr., 39, was also convicted of one count of violation of pretrial release conditions following a four-day jury trial held before Circuit Court Judge Donna Padar, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced in the news release.

The crimes carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, according to the release. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

In early April 2018, Sarasota police were called to investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of 21st Street after they learned that two women had been shot at close range, according to previous Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporting. Both were transported to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

"After years of repeatedly threatening and abusing his longtime girlfriend, the defendant shot her in the face while she was at home in her bedroom," the release states.

The victim's daughter, who was home at the time, went to check on her mom after she heard the gunshot and was shot by Cohoone in the back of her head, according to the release. Cohoone then fled. Despite being shot point blank and suffering a serious injury, the teenager was able to call the police.

Both mother and daughter survived their injuries.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cohoone in Bradenton five days after the shooting, according to previous reporting.

Two years later, while at the Sarasota County Jail, Cohoone offered to pay another inmate to kill one of the survivors, and four months before trial, he called the other victim and begged for her to not testify against him, according to the release.

“Based on their injuries, the victims, in this case, should be dead, and if it were up to the Defendant, they would be," Assistant State Attorney Joshua Wertheim said in the release. "Their strength and their courage kept them alive, and fortunately this week they were able to tell the jurors the heinous acts that Linval Cohoone committed upon them. Their bravery during trial this week, along with testimony from dedicated members of law enforcement and other witnesses, led the jurors to the correct verdict of Guilty on all counts."

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota man found guilty of attempted murder of girlfriend, daughter