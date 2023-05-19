Sarasota man found guilty of capital sexual battery, possession of child porn

A Sarasota man has been sentenced to life in prison for multiple charges of child molestation and possession of child pornography, 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced.

Keith Hill, 34, was convicted after a jury trial of three counts of capital sexual battery, four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, and 11 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release. Three counts carried mandatory life in prison sentences.

Hill was arrested in September 2021 following a Sarasota Police Department investigation in August of that year after Hill's girlfriend found sexually explicit videos of her 8-year-old daughter on Hill's phone, according to previous reporting by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Detectives also found sexually explicit videos of a 5-year-old boy after they executed a search warrant for Hill's phone, previous reporting states.

Following his arrest, police said Hill contacted the family members of the two victims while he was in jail and asked others to "talk some sense" into them, previous reports said.

“Members of our community continue to amaze me with their steadfast commitment to protect children," said Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz, who prosecuted the case. "Two women who barely knew the victims, in this case, knew that what was happening in this home was unacceptable and decided that they would take the initiative to contact law enforcement."

Metz also commended Detective Megan Buck's swift response which ensured the children were safe from further abuse.

