Sarasota man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 'ruthlessly beating' woman to death

A Sarasota man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of a woman in May 2021 who died several weeks after being brutally beaten, getting her head smashed against a cinder wall during the assault.

Nicklaus Williams, 35, was found guilty in November by a jury for second-degree murder, felony criminal mischief and obstruction of law enforcement for "ruthlessly beating" the victim, Shelly Bolt, according to a news release by the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug, who presided over the trial, sentenced Williams to five years of probation.

More Sarasota court reporting: 'Love of my life taken': Family of slain woman speak at sentencing of Port Charlotte man

In case you missed it: Sarasota man sentenced to work program in connection to video of burning raccoon

On the evening of May 5, 2021, Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies responded to 911 calls about a loud argument in an apartment that included yelling, screaming and items being broken, according to an affidavit. When deputies arrived, Bolt told them Williams had been breaking things in the apartment, but he had left. At the time, Bolt declined to press charges.

Later that night, another deputy was sent to Bolt's residence after she called 911 following Williams beating her and smashing her head into a wall in the apartment they shared near Beneva Road, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with Bolt, she told the deputy that she and Williams argued over the mess in their apartment. Bolt asked Williams to leave twice, at which point he acted on his threats to destroy the apartment and beat Bolt, according to an affidavit.

"After causing severe blunt impact trauma to her head and torso, the defendant completely destroyed Ms. Bolt's apartment, ripping the stove from where it was affixed to the kitchen wall and overturning the refrigerator and throwing its contents around the apartment," the news release stated. "He also smashed several windows and ripped the apartment's steel-clad front door from its frame."

The news release stated an eyewitness said the apartment looked "as if a hurricane had gone through it."

Bolt was able to escape from the apartment to call 911 and told law enforcement that Williams had been living with her for roughly two to three weeks. She provided a description of Williams, who had fled the scene and was found hiding in some bushes on a nearby property. Williams was arrested and taken to Sarasota County Jail.

Bolt initially refused to be taken to the hospital that night but was later admitted to a hospital on May 13, 2021, after suffering complications from her head injury and she died a couple weeks later.

Ongoing court coverage: Judge partially grants motion decreasing award in 'Take Care of Maya' case by $47.5M

Investigation: Palmetto police use-of-force report shows officers turn to Tasers most often

The probable cause affidavit also included information that Williams had been convicted twice before for battery, including battery of a law enforcement officer in 2016 in Sarasota County and felony battery in 2018 in Manatee County.

Court records indicate Williams had three additional cases involving charges of battery by a person detained in prison or jail facility between September 2021 and November. Williams pleaded no contest to two of the charges and was adjudged guilty, and the state declined the third charge, according to court records.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on X: @GabrielaSzyman3.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota man sentenced to 35 years in prison for woman's death in 2021