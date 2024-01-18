Sarasota man sentenced to work program in connection to video of burning raccoon

The 64-year-old father of a Sarasota woman who was found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty for burning a raccoon has entered a plea and was sentenced to 10 days in an offender work program Tuesday, the day he was set to stand trial for his involvement in the incident.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office booked Alicia Kincheloe and Roddy Kincheloe in September 2022 for aggravated animal cruelty, with officials stating the father-daughter duo was responsible for piercing a raccoon with a pitchfork and setting it on fire in a dumpster on Aug. 11, 2022. A Snapchat video went viral of the burning raccoon, alerting law enforcement of the incident.

Roddy Kincheloe pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated animal abuse and was sentenced to pay a $2,500 fine and complete a 10-day offender work program within 120 days of the sentencing instead of spending 10 days in jail.

If he fails to register for the program within five days of sentencing or doesn't complete the program, he will be required to reappear in court and may be resentenced to spend time in jail, according to court documents.

The 64-year-old also received 18 months of probation, at which time he is forbidden to own any pets for the duration of probation.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's agricultural unit began its investigation after being notified about a series of videos Alicia Kincheloe posted on Aug. 11, 2022, on Snapchat, according to previous reporting.

Deputies met with Alicia Kincheloe the following day, and she admitted to taking and posting the video, Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said. She told deputies that after returning to lunch that day, she found the dumpster smoldering.

Alicia Kincheloe and her father then used a gas can that was filled with water to extinguish the flames, she told police. After the dumpster began to “flare up,” Roddy Kincheloe used a nearby hose to put out the fire, she said. Roddy Kincheloe corroborated the story to deputies, Hoffman said.

Later that day, deputies seized the gas can and tested the liquid inside, which tested positive for being highly flammable, Hoffman said.

Alicia Kincheloe was found guilty in October after a jury found she intentionally tortured or tormented a raccoon by setting it on fire in a waste bin, which she then proceeded to record and post to Snapchat. Two months later, Alicia Kincheloe was sentenced to 45 days in an offender work program, which must be completed within 315 days of her sentence, two years of community control and three years of probation, according to court records.

She is required to perform 100 hours of community service, an eight-week anger management program and the "Thinking for a Change" course, which is a cognitive behavioral change program. She is also not allowed to own any pets; however, her attorney submitted a motion asking the judge to modify the sentence to allow Alicia Kincheloe to possess emotional support animals during her sentence. A hearing has been set for Feb. 6, according to court records.

