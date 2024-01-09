Sarasota man strikes plea deal, sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder

A Sarasota County man arrested three years ago for a fatal shooting on Marlin Lakes Circle took a plea deal on Jan. 4 for 25 years in prison.

Christian Perkins, 31, accepted the plea bargain after being arrested by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies in 2021 in connection to a fatal shooting, according to a social media post by the department.

Previous reporting by the Herald Tribune stated that deputies responded shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021, to 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots in the 1000 block of Marlin Lakes Circle. They found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time, the victim's name was not released by officials citing Marsy's Law. Court records have now named the victim as Richard Matthew Aguilar, 36.

About 18 minutes after the shooting, Perkins called to report he had shot the man after being attacked, previous reporting stated. He told police he panicked and returned home.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument between the men before hearing gunshots. One witness told police they heard multiple gunshots, then about 20 seconds of silence followed by an additional two to three shots, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Another witness observed Perkins casually walking away from the scene of the shooting while carrying a silver handgun.

In an interview after being read his rights, Perkins said he walked over to the man's home and knocked on his door before the shooting. Detectives determined Perkins did not shoot the victim in self-defense, and he was charged with second-degree murder.

Perkins' attorney requested a competency evaluation for his client in March 2021, according to court documents. The judge granted the motion and appointed Dr. Eddy Reigner to evaluate Perkins, who was found not competent to proceed.

The court also appointed a second expert, Dr. Donald McMurray, who also found Perkins incompetent to proceed and in need of psychiatric hospitalization, according to the court order.

"He was likewise delusional and guarded," the document states. "The defendant's delusions extend to the fact that he verily believes that 'he is working for the FBI as an undercover operative to investigate organized crime.' He believes that he is in jail currently only because the FBI does not want to blow his cover."

