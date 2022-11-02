Sarasota man tried to fraudulently donate $3 million to ESPN's Dick Vitale for cancer research

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has charged a suspect after he attempted to fraudulently buy two pieces of property and a Rolls Royce for $23 million in two days, detectives say.

Robert Schnepf, 48, posed as Robert Banagino to a Realtor while trying to fraudulently purchase two homes and a Rolls Royce between Oct. 27-28, sheriff's officials said. He claimed he had $127 million in his bank account and even tried to fraudulently donate $3 million to a cancer research foundation through ESPN analyst Dick Vitale.

On Oct. 26, a woman received communication from a man who identified himself as Robert Banagino requesting to hire her as a Realtor. She set up a meeting with him and ran his name through software used by Realtors but could not locate anyone with that name, sheriff's officials said in the report.

The next day, the agent met at the Parrot Restaurant on Webber Street, where Banagino said he was from New York and traveled to Florida as a part of his business for hurricane relief. He said he wanted to purchase an industrial property that cost over $18 million. After the meeting with Realtors, they agreed to sell the property to Banagino for $17.5 million.

Banagino asked to purchase a second property, a home at 9452 Swaying Branch Road which cost $5.3 million, sheriff's officials said. The Realtor set up another appointment on Oct. 28.

While the agent prepared the paperwork for the home, Banagino said he wanted to buy a Rolls Royce, sheriff's officials said. The realtor directed him to the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Clark Road.

While at the dealership, Banagino agreed to purchase a 2022 Mercedes Benz S-Class for $132,042.79. Although he signed the purchase option as Robert Banagino, he signed and dated the document as Robert Schnepf, sheriff's officials said.

While at the dealership, Banagino said he had over $127 million in his account and needed to donate the money for tax purposes, sheriff's officials said.

The Realtor connected him to ESPN analyst Dick Vitale and was driven to the residence, where he pledged to donate $3 million to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, according to a report from officials. Vitale offered Banagino a signed basketball, which he accepted, but when he asked for a photo, Banagino refused.

The Realtor felt uneasy about Bangino's identity since he had an excuse for not having his ID after she asked several times. After not finding Bangino's name during a search, she looked up Schnepf and found social media pages warning of fraud.

Dick Vitale responds on Twitter

Vitale said he was devastated and heartbroken on Twitter.

"I believed that we had $3 million for kids versus cancer," Vitale said in a tweet. "I am sick to think in my house he was hugging my wife and I and so happy."

This morning I am DEVASTATED & HEARTBROKEN to find out he is a notorious con man who has been arrested numerous times all over from NYC to Florida . I believed that we had $ 3 Million for kids vs cancer . I am sick to think in my house he was hugging my wife & I & so happy . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 29, 2022

Victims and witnesses identified Schnepf as Banagino in photo lineups. Detectives learned that Schenpf is on felony probation for a previous fraud case in New York, where he allegedly defrauded Staten Island businesses while posing as an EMS lieutenant.

Schenpf has been charged with a scheme to defraud over $50,000.

