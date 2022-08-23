Sarasota man, two others arrested in connection to gruesome 2005 murder in Washington

Shanan Lynn Read, 33, was found dead in the Puget Sound on Jan. 15, 2006.

A Sarasota man was arrested Aug. 9 in connection with a 2005 murder of a 33-year-old woman in Kitsap County, Washington.

Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was arrested by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies on an out-of-state fugitive warrant, according to arrest records. An official with the sheriff's department confirmed Monday Reeve is still in custody, awaiting extradition to Washington.

A probable cause affidavit states that Sgt. Jon Allen was notified by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office about the wanted fugitive.

A family member of Reeve's declined to comment Tuesday morning about the situation after speaking with their attorney.

What happened to Shanan Lynn Read?

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials made a gruesome discovery on Jan. 15, 2006, when they found a "badly decomposed" headless body floating inside a plastic container in the water between Manchester and Blake Island, according to a Kitsap County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Kitsap Sheriff's Office was immediately notified and two months later, a woman's head was found in the same area.

Using fingerprint analysis, the body was identified as Shanan Lynn Read, according to the news release.

Further investigation revealed Read was killed in August 2005. Investigators believe someone hit her in the head with a metal baton in Seattle, stuffed her into the plastic container, and drove to a cabin outside the city, where Read died. The cabin belonged to a member of the suspect's family.

Investigators said in the news release that two suspects then made frequent trips to the cabin for several weeks, pouring chemicals over Read's body to speed decomposition. The suspects then recruited another person to dump the container into Puget Sound where it was later discovered and reported to authorities.

Investigators were able to identify four suspects in the case, but it wasn't until within the last 10 months that they confirmed the four suspects participated in the murder. According to the news release, one of the suspects has since died.

The two others who were arrested in connection to the homicide include 39-year-old Brian Anderson Bourquard and 34-year-old Oscar Cash Gonzales.

Bourquard was arrested in Philadelphia and Gonzales in Riverside, California. Bourquard and Gonzales are charged with first-degree murder and Reeve with second-degree murder, the news release states.

All three men are being held on $10 million dollar bail.

