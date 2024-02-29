Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert will run for a third term as city commissioner

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert has announced a reelection campaign Tuesday for what she said would be her third and likely final term as a city commissioner.

"I think the message is one of working on and continuing the progress that we've made in the city," Alpert told the Herald-Tribune of her re-election bid. "I think in the last four years we've made a lot of strides, as far as getting things done."

The two biggest issues Alpert has heard about from constituents and voters may be unsurprising for those tracking Sarasota politics: Affordable housing and growth. The mayor envisions a balance of the two issues by encouraging increased housing density and development in downtown Sarasota and along the busy travel corridors.

The twice-elected commissioner said strategic zoning would also lead to the opportunity to expand public transportation, which she envisions as more frequent bus routes, more trolleys, and an expansion of electric scooter rentals and dedicated bike lanes.

Alpert, who practices family law at her own firm in Sarasota, was first elected to District Two’s City Commission seat in 2015. She was later named to a one-year term as Sarasota’s mayor by her fellow commissioners. In 2020, she was reelected to her commission seat and in 2023 was again voted to serve as mayor, her current position.

For her second reelection campaign, Alpert emphasized her support to incentivize affordable housing, backing of law enforcement and efforts to reduce traffic congestion in a statement.

Alpert has not yet reported any campaign contributions or spending, according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.

Alpert graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in mass communications and earned her legal education at Stetson University, according to her legal practice’s website. Alpert has also served on the Sarasota Human Relations Board, the Florida Bar Support Issues Committee and the Bay Park Conservancy.

The only candidate who has filed to run against her for the seat so far is Ron Kashden, a former software executive.

Kashden cited his residency in Laurel Park and "over a decade of civic involvement working to improve and protect our community and the assets we hold in common,” on his website.

Kashden’s wife, Kelly Franklin, is suing Sarasota City Commissioner Kyle Battie for defamation. Battie accused Franklin of targeting him in a racist social media post at a January City Commission meeting, which Franklin asserted in a legal complaint was a clear fabrication.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Alpert files to run for reelection to Sarasota City Commission seat