Sarasota middle school student suspended, held for alleged threat to local elementary school

Gabriela Szymanowska, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
·2 min read
0
Sarasota County Schools police notified the Sheriff's Office of a student later determined to pose "a significant danger of causing injury to others in the near future."
Sarasota County Schools police notified the Sheriff's Office of a student later determined to pose "a significant danger of causing injury to others in the near future."

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies found evidence they believed indicated that the student "poses a significant danger of causing injury to others in the near future."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Sarasota County Schools Police on Aug. 17 to conduct a threat assessment of a student who was suspended for repeated behavior problems, according to court records.

When deputies searched the student's home after getting consent from the parents, they reported finding multiple, unsecured firearms inside the home belonging to the father. Further search of the student's bedroom revealed two maps of the student's former school, Lakeview Elementary School, which included markings noting the location of security cameras and the location of two specific teachers.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune is not identifying the student because he is a minor.

Read more on the Baker Act: Police can’t diagnose mental illness. So when does the Baker Act come in?

In case you missed it: Venice High School student arrested and accused of making bomb threat

Officers confirmed with the student that the maps belonged to him and included language about "destroying" and "eliminating" the teachers, according to court records.

"It was believed that what Respondent wrote on the map is a direct threat to the school, students and two teachers at the school," the incident report in the case states.

The Baker Act gives Florida police and doctors the power to place an individual into involuntary mental health treatment for up to 72 hours as a way to protect the person from harming themselves or others.

The student was transported to Bayside Center for Behavior Health for treatment, according to the incident report entered in the court filing.

A detective on the case entered a motion for a temporary protection order on Aug. 18, which would require the respondent to surrender all firearms and ammunition immediately to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug granted the motion the same day and an evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Friday to determine if a final risk protection order will be issued.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota student suspended, held as potential threat against school

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man steals 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo from Sarasota car museum

    Florida man steals 1977 Porsche 930 Turbo from Sarasota car museum, then registers it a week later with the VIN from another 911 and fraudulent docs.

  • Cooper Flagg, A.J. Dybantsa lead top performers from summer AAU season

    With the fall season right around the corner, Yahoo Sports takes a look at the summer top performers, stock risers and high school teams to keep an eye on this season.

  • Cops wrote 135 tickets during Monterey Car Week — including for doing 94 in a 35

    Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.

  • Report: Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, drug charges

    The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.

  • Apptronik’s Apollo is the latest humanoid robot to beat Tesla to market

    Apptronik unveiled a new workforce robot today. Named Apollo, the machine is designed to “work in environments designed for, and directly alongside, humans.” The android is initially intended to move and carry cases and totes in logistics and manufacturing settings. But the Austin-based Apptronik sees Apollo expanding into “construction, oil and gas, electronics production, retail, home delivery, elder care” and more. Apollo follows Xiaomi’s reveal of the CyberOne robot last year, which looked remarkably similar to the still-unreleased Tesla Bot.

  • Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg talks future of Tumblr, with algorithmic choice, AI enhancements and more

    Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.

  • Ex-OpenSea employee receives prison sentence for NFT insider trading

    A former OpenSea employee has been sentenced to three months in prison over an NFT insider trading scheme. Nathanial Chastain used "confidential information about which NFTs were going to be featured on OpenSea’s homepage for his personal financial gain."

  • Americans are canceling more streaming plans as prices balloon

    As the golden age of streaming seemingly comes to an end, subscribers are cancelling plans to combat rising costs.

  • Snap confirms EU users will soon be able to opt out of content 'personalization'

    Snap has become the latest mainstream social media firm to trail incoming changes in Europe that include the ability for users of its messaging app to switch off tracking-based content personalization. The measures come ahead of a major digital regulation compliance deadline Friday. The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) requires larger platforms let users opt out of content recommender systems based on profiling their own activity on the platform, in addition to a number of algorithmic transparency and accountability measures which are applied to so-called VLOPs (very large online platforms) and VLOSE (very large online search engines).

  • Speed limits don't matter

    Back in July, AAA released the findings of a multi-year study it conducted of several speed limit update projects across the United States. The study included cases where speed limits were both raised and lowered, and touched virtually all road types. You can read my summary and find a link to AAA's discussion in the link above, but the salient points are these: While crash frequency and severity did correlate with higher speeds, the most statistically reliable trends that emerged had nothing to do with property damage or personal injury.

  • Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns for 20th year — here's how the fall flavor became so lucrative

    The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte contributed to and benefited from a seasonal market now worth over $800 million.

  • X changes its API to retire legacy tiers and endpoints

    Now, the company is announcing new changes that would retire some of the legacy API endpoints -- a move that could again bump up costs for developers, especially enterprise clients. Additionally, the company is sunsetting features like user search.

  • Mercedes-AMG C 63 and E 63 won't get another V8, CEO confirms

    The rumors claiming Mercedes-AMG will again put a twin-turbocharged V8 in the C 63 and E 63 aren't accurate, the company confirmed.

  • NBA fines James Harden $100,000 after calling Sixers exec Daryl Morey 'a liar'

    James Harden spoke his mind, and now he's paying the price.

  • The Daily Sweat: When will the slumping Yankees win again?

    The Yankees are now five games under .500.

  • India's Chandrayaan-3 makes successful landing on the moon

    Chandrayaan-3, the latest iteration of India's ambitious mission to the moon, has successfully landed on the lunar surface — making history after its predecessor failed in 2019. The landing, which took place at the targeted time of 5:34am PT (6:04pm IST) on Wednesday over a month after the spacecraft's launch, has made India the fourth nation globally to make a soft landing on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the U.S. and China, and the first country to land on the lunar south pole, which remains an unexplored area that is anticipated to aid in the understanding of the moon's atmosphere and pave the way for future space exploration programs. Earlier this month, Russia attempted to take the achievement from India by launching Luna-25, which was due to make a soft landing on the south pole before India's Chandrayaan-3.

  • The ‘US Cyber Trust Mark’ finally gives device makers a reason to spend big on security

    The Internet of Things (IoT) is in hacker crosshairs. Last year, more than 110 million IoT malware attacks took place — an 87% increase from the previous 12 months. In this precarious landscape, both individual consumers and enterprises embracing IoT have made cybersecurity a top priority.

  • FBI says North Korean hackers preparing to cash out after high-profile crypto hacks

    The U.S. government said it believes North Korean hackers are preparing to cash out millions of dollars stolen during a spate of high-profile crypto hacks. The FBI said that over the past 24 hours, it had tracked approximately 1,580 Bitcoin — worth more than $40 million — that the North Korean hackers are currently holding in six separate crypto wallets. The FBI said these funds were stolen during “several” cryptocurrency heists.

  • The second season of 'Diablo IV' arrives October 17th

    Blizzard Entertainment has released the trailer for the second season of Diablo IV along with the announcement that it's arriving on October 17th.

  • Teachers are struggling to buy homes — here’s where to turn for help

    The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.