Sarasota middle school student suspended, held for alleged threat to local elementary school

Sarasota County Schools police notified the Sheriff's Office of a student later determined to pose "a significant danger of causing injury to others in the near future."

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies found evidence they believed indicated that the student "poses a significant danger of causing injury to others in the near future."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Sarasota County Schools Police on Aug. 17 to conduct a threat assessment of a student who was suspended for repeated behavior problems, according to court records.

When deputies searched the student's home after getting consent from the parents, they reported finding multiple, unsecured firearms inside the home belonging to the father. Further search of the student's bedroom revealed two maps of the student's former school, Lakeview Elementary School, which included markings noting the location of security cameras and the location of two specific teachers.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune is not identifying the student because he is a minor.

Officers confirmed with the student that the maps belonged to him and included language about "destroying" and "eliminating" the teachers, according to court records.

"It was believed that what Respondent wrote on the map is a direct threat to the school, students and two teachers at the school," the incident report in the case states.

The Baker Act gives Florida police and doctors the power to place an individual into involuntary mental health treatment for up to 72 hours as a way to protect the person from harming themselves or others.

The student was transported to Bayside Center for Behavior Health for treatment, according to the incident report entered in the court filing.

A detective on the case entered a motion for a temporary protection order on Aug. 18, which would require the respondent to surrender all firearms and ammunition immediately to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug granted the motion the same day and an evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Friday to determine if a final risk protection order will be issued.

