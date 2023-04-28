Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested after inappropriately touching 17-year-old

Sarasota Police officers arrested a Sarasota Military Academy High School teacher on Friday after she "made out" with a 17-year-old student, police officials said.

Michele Little, 29, faces felony charges of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching. Detectives began investigating her after school representatives informed them that rumors were spreading about Little and the student.

“The high school administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department,” said a representative from the Sarasota Military Academy High School. “We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD.”

More: Parents concerned by anonymous app used to report Florida school threats

In case you missed it: Manatee School Board names three superintendent finalists

The student said that Little made sexual comments to him several times for several weeks, according to a police report.

"He said it started with small things when she would flirt with him by looking him up and down and making flirting remarks to him," detectives said in a report. "She would call him dangerous because he was only 17-year-old and 'hot.'"

On April 17, he said they “made out” in her classroom after school for 10-15 minutes before he left.

On April 25, police officers were called to the school and spoke with Little, and she was placed on administrative leave by the school. The student was interviewed at the Child Protection Center on April 27.

Little was transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for inappropriate touch