Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested after she ‘made out’ with student, police say

A teacher at the Sarasota Military Academy’s high school has been arrested on a charge of misconduct with a student, Sarasota police said Friday.

Michele Little, 29, of Sarasota faces a charge of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors.

A school representative first contacted police on April 25 after rumors began to circulate, the Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.

She was placed on administrative leave, and on Thursday the student was interviewed at the Child Protection Center.

The student said Little had made “sexual comments” to him several times over several weeks. On April 17, he went to the classroom during lunch period, and Little put a testing/tutoring sign on the door so no one else would enter, police said.

He asked Little what she was doing after school, and she said cleaning up the classroom. He asked “in a kidding fashion” if she needed help, and she said yes so he returned that afternoon.

She had propped the door open with a pencil so the door wouldn’t lock and he could enter. When he entered the room, Little closed the blinds and the student logged onto the computer so he could pretend he was doing school work.

He and Little “made out” for 10-15 minutes before the student left, police said.

She was arrested Friday and taken to the county jail. Her first court appearance is scheduled Saturday, where bond will be set.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com