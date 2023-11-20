Sarasota moves to make marijuana possession criminal again after few pay civil fines

The Sarasota City Commission took the first steps in repealing its marijuana civil citation program on Monday after a presentation by city police.

Since 2020, when the City Commission passed the ordinance that decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, Sarasota police have issued 427 civil citations for possession with only 47 people paying the fine and one person opting for community service.

The recommendation to recriminalize possession of marijuana came after a May report about the program from the Independent Police Advisory Panel.

"The current Cannabis Civil Citation program allows for an individual to receive an unlimited number of civil citations, it does not provide for any consequence if the civil citation is ignored, and it gives the cited individual the ability to refuse to identify themselves rendering the citation useless," according to city documents.

Once the citation program is repealed, possession of marijuana would be considered a criminal offense, although police officials said on Monday that they would direct offenders who qualify to the the State Attorney's Office Adult Pre-arrest diversion program, which would make the decision whether to bring criminal charges.

That program, which is more than twice as costly as than the $100 civil fine in the city's program, is administrated by the 12th Circuit State Attorney's Office if an offender qualifies.

The City Commission voted 4-1 to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance repealing the marijuana civil citation program. City Commissioner Erik Arroyo was the only commissioner who did not vote in favor of the motion.

When the law was passed, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis or marijuana paraphernalia was supposed to incur a $100 fine or 10 hours of community service. There were some caveats, including that the person had to be over 18 and could not be in the process of smoking it.

Previously, conviction of possession of 20 grams or less could carry a one-year maximum jail sentence and one-year driver’s license suspension. The intent of the ordinance was to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and not saddle people with criminal records. Commissioners said they also felt the police department and its officers had better things to do with their time.

