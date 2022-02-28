Sarasota murder suspect has been on the run. Federal agents found him Mississippi

A 22-year-old man who Sarasota police said shot and killed another man in Newtown in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 has been arrested.

The shooting victim was found dead in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Police have not identified the man, citing Florida’s Marsy’s Law, which allows families to request privacy.

On Friday, Johnny Evans, 22 was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Greenville, Miss. Evans will be brought back to Sarasota to face murder charges.

Evans’ girlfriend was arrested a week after the shooting and charged with accessory to murder after the fact. According to Sarasota police, Tierra Driver, 26, said she withheld information from detectives on his whereabouts after she drove him out of the state.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836. Anonymous tips can submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 (TIPS) or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.