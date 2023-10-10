Sarasota officials identify man who was shot by deputies after ramming car into deputy

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigators have identified the driver who died in a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday.

Michael Bajorek, 32, was pursued by deputies after failing to stop near Phillippi Street and South Tamiami Trail, Sheriff’s Officials said.

Deputies chased his car to Shade Avenue near Rose Street, where they initiated a precision immobilization maneuver to stop the car. As the car was coming to a rest, a deputy approached Bajorek on foot.

Bajorek drove at the deputy and pinned him between the car he was driving and a patrol car. The deputy sustained leg and wrist injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Bajorek continued north on Shade Avenue and turned west on Webber Street and then on Lime Ave. Deputies exited their cars to conduct a felony stop after believing Bajorek was finally stopping. Instead, Bajorek turned around and drove at them, sheriff’s officials said.

A deputy discharged a firearm and hit Bajorek through the car. The car continued across Webber Street and stopped after hitting a tree behind a nearby home. Deputies pulled the suspect from the car and attempted life-saving measures along with the Sarasota County Fire Department, but the driver was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Man who was shot after ramming car into Sarasota deputies identified