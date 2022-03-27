Sarasota police arrest man in one of two Tamiami Trail deaths

Sarasota Police Interim Chief Rex Troche spoke to reporters earlier in March regarding investigations into the suspicious deaths of two women along North Tamiami Trail in a two-week period.

Sarasota police announced that they have arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with the killing of a woman on Feb. 25 near the Centennial Park boat ramp on the 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail.

William Devonshire, whom jail records list with an address of 2100 Mango Avenue in Sarasota, was initially arrested on Friday on charges of trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia. Sarasota police said they found probable cause to charge him in connection with the Feb. 25 homicide of a 48-year-old woman whose name is being withheld under the police department's interpretation of Marsy's Law.

Jail records show a charge of "homicide: murder, dangerous, depraved w/o provocation" listed on his log at the Sarasota County Jail. He is being held without bail on the charge.

After announcing the arrest, police said they would not be releasing any further details about the investigation until a news conference Monday. "The case remains an active and ongoing investigation and no additional details will be able to be released until Monday," spokesman and Officer Jason Frank said in a statement late Saturday.

A makeshift memorial along Central Avenue in Sarasota asks the public to help find the person who killed a woman two weeks ago. Police have not identified the woman, but people at the corner of 9th and Central said her name was Kelly and that she had been living on the streets for the past 15 years.

The woman's death, combined with that of another woman on March 10 along North Tamiami Trail, created anxiety and concern in the city. Police have said it is too early to tell if the slayings were related, and they did not inform the community about the Feb. 25 death until after the second woman was found March 10.

The woman related to Devonshire's arrest was homeless and police had recommended that people between housing or were living on the streets to be careful.

“We want to remind our community, especially those who may be in between housing or are unhoused, they need to remain vigilant,” said Interim Chief Rex Troche said earlier this month.

While police have not released the name of either victim, friends of the woman killed near the boat ramp have said her name is Kelly and she lived on the streets. They said she had a drug problem and had recently relapsed

Joe Benfield told the Herald-Tribune earlier this month that he's lived on the streets for 22 years and knew Kelly for 15 of them.

"When I heard she died, I cried my eyes out," he told a reporter.

None of the people who knew Kelly said they knew the 59-year-old woman police said died under suspicious circumstances on Tamiami Trail on March 10

