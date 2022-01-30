Sarasota Police arrest two in weekend fatal shooting

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Saturday morning.

Sarasota Police announced two arrests Sunday in connection to a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Willie Abnar, 29, of Bradenton, is facing charges of murder while engaged in a robbery and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Ka' Liyah Brown, 18, of Bradenton, also is facing charges of murder while engaged in a robbery and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Both suspects are being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

Sarasota Police detectives said the shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard.

Sarasota Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one man wounded by gunshot. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died from the injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld by authorities under Marsy’s Law.

This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (941) 263-6070.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Police arrest Willie Abnar, Ka' Liyah Brown in weekend shooting