Sarasota police make arrests in multiple homicides, including 14-year-old boy

Sarasota Police announced arrests Monday tied to two death investigations within a matter of days.

Authorities arrested a 14-year-old boy who is facing a felony murder charge in connection to the death of another 14-year-old boy Friday night.

The Sarasota Police Department responded to the 1500 block of 29th Street in Sarasota for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived Friday, they found the teen dead inside the home of Davion King, 14.

While speaking with a 32-year-old in the home, officers saw blood on the living room floor, a bloody towel, and blood on her clothing, according to authorities. There also were blood smears on the door that lead from the living room to the carport.

Another teen told officers that he saw the victim holding a firearm standing up in front of King and saw King sitting on the chair inside the utility room holding another firearm, according to police.

The unnamed team said he later received a phone call from King telling him that the victim was dead. According to police, King called him and told him that he put a gun in the rear of an abandoned house across the street from his residence. Following the interview with the teen, Sarasota Police detectives went to the abandoned home and found a black plastic bag with a firearm inside.

Based on multiple witness statements and physical evidence, King was arrested Monday. The case remains under investigation at this time.

Port Charlotte man arrested

Police also arrested a Port Charlotte man in connection to the homicide of a man found at a hotel on University Parkway in Sarasota.

Brennan Wakey, 25, is facing murder charges for the death of an Illinois man. The man's body, whose name has been withheld due to Marsy’s Law, was found by housekeeping staff around noon Thursday. According to police, he was found lying near the bathroom with a gunshot wound to his face and mouth area.

An initial investigation by SPD revealed that the victim and Wakey had been involved in a romantic relationship. Based on video surveillance, Wakey and the victim were seen walking into the hotel just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Just thirty minutes later, Wakey was seen leaving the hotel, walking hastily while pulling a bag on wheels with a handgun tucked into his waistband, according to police.

Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stopped Wakey during a traffic stop after 4 a.m. that same morning where he was detained and transported to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing.

