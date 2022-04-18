Sarasota police: Bradenton man charged in shooting of two men during argument

A Bradenton man was charged with aggravated battery and assault Monday after he allegedly shot two unidentified men.

Yalik Miller, 24, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill after shooting at a group of men.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at 23rd Street and Dixie Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday night, finding two gunshot victims, according to police.

An affidavit from Sarasota Police Department says Miller was detained and transported to the police station while the two other men went to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The report specified that one of the victims suffered one gunshot to his left lower thigh.

Officers believe Miller started shooting after an argument with the victims.

Police request that anyone with information on the case can call Detective Dominic Harris at 941-263-6825 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 941-366-TIPS.

