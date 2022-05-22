Sarasota Police Department: Woman goes missing after night swim at South Lido

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a missing person after a 24-year-old woman went into the water with a friend off of South Lido Beach between 7:30 p.m and 8 p.m on Saturday.

The friend made it back to shore, but the woman did not return.

The woman is described as Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, and approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a two-piece black bikini and had a tattoo of a black butterfly on her right collar bone.

ICYMI: Suspect drowned in pond during pursuit with officers in Bradenton, officials said

Since the original call to dispatch, officers from the Sarasota Police Department and members of the U.S. Coast Guard searched through the night with negative results. Additional law enforcement agencies have also been assisting in the search.

At this time, Sarasota Police have no indication of any foul play, but the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Police investigating after swimmer goes missing off Lido Beach