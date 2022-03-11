Sarasota police investigate body found on shore of Whitaker Bayou

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 1900 block of North Tamiami Trail, the agency said Thursday.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, a body of an adult was found by two people near the shore of Whitaker Bayou.

Police said it’s too early in the investigation to tell if foul play is suspected. The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call SPD Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6070.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Body found near Whitaker Bayou; Sarasota police investigating