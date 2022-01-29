Sarasota Police investigate early morning shooting

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Saturday morning.

Sarasota Police detectives are investigating a shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard.

Sarasota Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one man wounded by gunshot. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger.

Sarasota police: Always lock your car and bring your valuables with you

New police chief: Charles Thorpe sworn in as new police chief in Venice

This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. Sarasota Police detectives are questioning several people about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: North Washington Blvd shooting being investigated by Sarasota Police