Sarasota Police investigate shooting that left victim injured

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

The shooting left a victim with non-life threatening injuries at the 1500 block of Leon Avenue, police officials said in a tweet.

Officers said that this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

We’re investigating a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Leon Ave. The victim is injured but injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time. Officers believe this is an isolated incident & public is not in danger. Anyone w/ info asked to call 941-263-6773 pic.twitter.com/pVvkQFeIfJ — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 22, 2022

