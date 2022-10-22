Sarasota Police investigate shooting that left victim injured

Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

The shooting left a victim with non-life threatening injuries at the 1500 block of Leon Avenue, police officials said in a tweet.

Officers said that this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

