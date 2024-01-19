Sarasota Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Commons in the 900 block of N. Beneva Road. Police officials were unable to say if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N Beneva Road, Sarasota Commons. This is an active investigation. No further details can be released at this time. Media can stage outside of the crime scene tape at 935 N Beneva Rd. pic.twitter.com/Mza3UZBBve — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) January 19, 2024

No further details were released by police officials at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Police investigate shooting at Sarasota Commons