Sarasota Police investigate shooting at Sarasota Commons

Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Sarasota Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Commons in the 900 block of N. Beneva Road. Police officials were unable to say if there were any injuries or fatalities.

No further details were released by police officials at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Police investigate shooting at Sarasota Commons

