Sarasota police investigate shots fired incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are investigating a shots fired incident on Thanksgiving evening.

Shots were fired at about 6 p.m. in the area of Fruitville Road and Tarpon Avenue, according to police.

Map shows approximate location

No injuries have been reported, and police said it’s an isolated incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-263-6070 or 941-366-TIPS.

