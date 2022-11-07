Sarasota police investigating fatal collision between dump truck and man riding a bike

Gabriela Szymanowska, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
·1 min read

A 55-year-old man was killed while riding a bicycle Thursday when a dump truck drove through an intersection and collided with the cyclist, according to Sarasota Police Department officials.

The bicyclist was riding north on Pineapple Avenue when he crossed the Ringling Boulevard intersection just before 9 a.m., according to a news release from the department. At the same time, a dump truck heading west along Ringling Boulevard drove into the intersection, hitting the man.

Sarasota police: Sarasota man tried to fraudulently donate $3 million to ESPN's Dick Vitale for cancer research: Police

Florida Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing U.S. 41 in Sarasota

Police said the man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

Officers interviewed the dump truck driver, who stayed at the intersection and cooperated with officials.

The investigation remains under investigation as police look into the cause and ask if anyone witnessed the accident to call Officer Robert Dodge at 941-702-1090.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota police: Man riding bike dies after dump truck runs into him

