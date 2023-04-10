Sarasota police investigating fatal crash that killed a 64-year-old Sarasota man

Sarasota police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday night which killed a 64-year-old Sarasota man as he was crossing the street near the intersection of Browning Street and U.S. 41, according to a news release.

Sarasota Police Department officials said the man was hit around 9:45 p.m. Thursday by a vehicle in the southbound lane on U.S. 41 as the pedestrian crossed the street. Police added the man was not crossing at a crosswalk when he was hit. The pedestrian was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who determined the driver wasn't under the influence during the crash, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information are asked to call Officer Julia Beskin at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

