Sarasota police: Sarasota man sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery of a child

A Sarasota man has been convicted of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 and sentenced to life in prison, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

John Martin Smith, 48, was convicted after a four-day trial presided over by Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug, the news release stated.

Sarasota police first began investigating Smith in the summer of 2021 after an allegation of sexual battery was first made against Smith by his stepdaughter. A previous news release stated that the 7-year-old child had been staying with Smith on his sailboat home, and when she returned home, she told her father that Smith had inappropriately touched her.

Update: Police arrest 2 teens who crashed into shed after reckless driving

More news: Sarasota police investigating Easter Sunday shooting that injured 2 teenagers

During the course of the investigation, the Child Protection Center and the Department of Children and Families Services became involved, and Smith was forbidden from contacting his stepdaughter and her brother, who was 9 years old at the time.

"Smith’s ex-wife told Sarasota Police detectives when she was married to Smith, her daughter disclosed that Smith touched her inappropriately in 2008," according to the release. "Detectives learned it began at the age of three."

Detectives located a second victim, a 29-year-old woman who lived out of state, according to the news release. The now 30-year-old told detectives she'd been sexually abused by Smith when he was married to her mother. At the time, the victim had been under the age of 12, the news release states.

Both Smith's stepdaughter and the second victim, who had not seen Smith since she was 16 years old, took the stand to testify, according to the news release.

Gabriela Szymanowska covers the legal system for the Herald-Tribune in partnership with Report for America. You can support her work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America. Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at gszymanowska@gannett.com, or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota man sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery of a child