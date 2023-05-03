Sarasota Police search for suspect in connection to Bradenton murder

Sarasota Police officers work to find a suspect in connection to a Bradenton homicide on Wednesday.

Sarasota Police officers are working to find a suspect in connection to a Bradenton homicide on Wednesday.

Police officials are working with U.S. Marshals to arrest Dorian Brooks, 24, near the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Road. Officials said that he's wanted on multiple warrants.

More: What we know about Hannah Serfass and the horse accident that killed the junior equestrian

In case you missed it: USF Sarasota-Manatee and several other Florida schools receive false shooting threats

As of Wednesday afternoon, the road was been blocked off, as it's still an active investigation. Officials said that the public is not in danger, but that they should avoid the area.

UPDATE: Sarasota Police are working with the @USMarshalsHQ to apprehend 24yo Dorian Brooks. He is wanted on multiple warrants, including a warrant for a Bradenton homicide. The suspect is not in custody at this time. The public is not believed to be in danger. Avoid the area. https://t.co/ehcYe7B9hC — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) May 3, 2023

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Police work with U.S. Marshals to arrest murder suspect