Sarasota Police unveil updated patch featuring new city seal

The Sarasota Police Department is updating its branding, including a new patch that will be worn by officers that incorporates the new city of Sarasota logo.

The Sarasota Police Department has unveiled plans for a new patch that features the city's new seal, the department announced Thursday.

"The rollout will be lengthy, but Sarasota Police want the public to be aware of the new look,” SPD spokeswoman Cynthia McLaughlin said.

Sarasota’s seal was updated in 2022 – 120 years after its original seal began to represent the city at its founding. The search for a new seal came as part of a rebranding effort by the city commission in 2021. The design was finalized in 2022 in a collaboration between DreamLarge, a local benefit corporation, and Rachel Manzano, a Sarasota resident who won the seal’s design contest.

With its bright yellow sun rising over the horizon, flanked by palm trees as birds flock in the foreground, the new seal will now also represent Sarasota’s police officers. It carries the same motto as the original: “May Sarasota Prosper.”

