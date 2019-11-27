Sarasota Real Estate Company Unveils 'Million Dollar Agent Plan®'

The Million Dollar Agent Plan® is an exclusive strategy designed to develop new and experienced agents into seven-figure earners

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, announces the unveiling of its Million Dollar Agent Plan®. The Million Dollar Agent Plan® is an exclusive strategy designed to develop new and experienced agents into seven-figure earners. It includes a highly competitive compensation plan, an all-inclusive marketing plan, an industry-leading benefits package, and a proprietary sales & marketing training program focused on increasing the number of closed deals and making agents more money.

The plan is part of a push to expand presence in the Sarasota & Bradenton markets by hiring new and experienced agents and developing them into top performers. "While experience can help agents be prepared for different situations, it certainly isn't a limiting factor for success. Drive, energy, and charisma will beat experience in almost every instance," said Mark Coppens, CEO and Managing Broker of Living Vogue Real Estate.

For a limited time, they are offering a new agent special in which they pay for the licensing course, textbooks, and state exam of qualified candidates. The first class is set for January. Seats are extremely limited and candidates must qualify based on a selection process. Unlike larger Sarasota real estate companies, Living Vogue is selective. They only want team members that are outgoing, motivated, and willing to push themselves to be successful. Quality over quantity. Inquire with their team at https://www.milliondollaragentplan.com for more information.

Living Vogue Real Estate believes that brand-named "big-box store" real estate companies are just like any other large organization. They believe in quantity over quality when it comes to employees and agents. This leads agents to feel more like a number rather than an important member of the team. New agents are assigned to teams where only the seasoned agent at the top is in a position to become a high earner. These rigid companies employ corporate trainers to instruct and mentor. While these trainers may have a lot of "book-smarts" about marketing and advertising, they often have a very limited amount of success actually selling real estate. Large brokerages have a lot of rules, regulations, and red tape that inhibit an agent's ability to be responsive to clients and entrepreneurial in spirit. This corporate culture inhibits an agent's ability to succeed.

Living Vogue Real Estate understands the importance of marketing. While most companies emphasize training agents on the fundamentals of real estate, they focus on delivering the tools and skills necessary to become a top earner. All training is done in the context of increasing sales and revenue-generating activities. Unlike other brokers, they provide team members with everything they need to be highly successful, with no up-front marketing costs. This allows agents to focus on developing more client leads and closing more deals rather than stress about finances.

