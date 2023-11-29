Sarasota School Board selects Karen Rose as next chair, approves teachers union contract

Karen Rose stands over her newly minted nameplate following her election as chairwoman of the Sarasota School Board on Tuesday evening.

The Sarasota County School Board unanimously elected Karen Rose as the next board chairwoman and approved a new contract with the teachers union at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Rose, who is up for reelection in 2024, previously served as the vice chairwoman. The board also elected Tim Enos, who was elected in 2022, to be vice chair. They will both serve in their positions until the next reorganizational meeting, which is expected to be in November 2024.

"It's an honor to serve as chair and I'm very appreciative of the opportunity," Rose said.

Rose, who filled in for Bridget Ziegler as chair several times in the last year, has earned both support and backlash for her decisions on the board. She raised the idea for the board to redraw its members district boundaries, which it approved just weeks later despite strong opposition from both Moms for Liberty and other education advocacy groups like Support Our Schools.

She notably advocated for the hiring of the current Superintendent Terry Connor, which came just months after she made the motion to terminate the previous superintendent Brennan Asplen. Her advocacy for terminating Asplen came with strong backlash from teachers and the public, with meetings after his separation being filled with people speaking in support of Asplen.

Her push for Connor, however, was largely met with praise.

Before the selection of Rose and Enos, several people urged the board to elect Tom Edwards, a self-described moderate who often sits on the other side of a 4-1 conservative majority, as vice chair. He received no nominations from his fellow board members for chair or vice chair. Edwards voted in favor of Rose and Enos in their nominations as chair and vice chair, respectively.

Paulina Testerman, a local activist from the group Support Our Schools, said electing Edwards as vice chair would signal the board's moving away from politics.

"I am encouraging this board to show unity and show that you are not going to drag politics into this arena," Testerman said. "Don't just say it, prove it."

Sarasota School Board Member Tom Edwards discusses the redistricting agenda item at a school board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

Following the meeting, Edwards said the selection of Rose and Enos concluded "a year that our school district lost," citing the termination of Asplen launched at last November's reorganization meeting.

"I voted unanimously tonight because all of that has to be in the past," Edwards said. "It has to be behind us."

Teachers union contract

The newly approved $37 million teachers union contract, which covers more than 5,000 Sarasota Schools employees, includes raises across the board and an immediate 2% one-time supplement to be paid to teachers and classified staff before next month's winter break.

Instructors rated as highly effective would receive a 4.25% raise, with all other instructors receiving a 3.5% raise. Classified, non-instructional employees would receive a 4.5% raise in addition to the 2% one-time supplement. These pay increases would be retroactive for the school year and are in addition to the .5% pay increase all employees received at the start of the school year.

The agreement is contingent on ratification by union members on Dec. 8.

"This again is a record-breaking benefits package and it shows the respect that this board has for our staff," Rose said.

