Sarasota Schools announces new principals at Lamarque, Brentwood Elementary schools

Natasha Forbus takes over as the principal at Lamarque Elementary School in North Port in January.

Sarasota County Schools announced two new elementary school principals as the district prepares to go on its holiday break.

Natasha Forbus will be the next principal of Lamarque Elementary School in North Port, and Holly Brody will become principal of Brentwood Elementary School in Sarasota, the district announced recently. The announcements come as the district faces a hiring freeze amid lower-than-expected student enrollment and the effects of school choice vouchers. Lamarque and Brentwood Elementary Schools are A and B schools respectively, according to the most recent statewide testing data.

Brody just started as principal and Forbus assumes her new role on Jan. 8.

Forbus holds a bachelor’s degree in gerontology from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of West Florida. She was previously an assistant principal of curriculum at Port Charlotte High School.

“Natasha is well-versed in teaching and learning best practices and methodologies that will drive student success,” said Rachael O'Dea, the district's deputy superintendent and chief academic officer. “Coupled with her extensive experience building up school communities and refining school teams through professional learning, we are confident she will continue to help Lamarque Elementary achieve great things in the years ahead.”

Holly Brody is the new principal at Brentwood Elementary in Sarasota.

Brody holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a master’s degree in exceptional student education from the University of South Florida. She has been an assistant principal at Brentwood since 2018.

“Holly’s familiarity with Brentwood and its unique culture made her an excellent fit to lead the school into the future,” said Jennifer Mainelli, the district's chief of elementary schools. “She and her team have worked hard to foster an environment that is optimized for academic growth and collaboration among the extended community. These strong bonds will pave the way for the future success of students, teachers, and staff members alike.”

