Sarasota Schools names Ryan Chase as next Sarasota High School principal

Ryan Chase, the principal of Brookside Middle School, was selected as Sarasota High School's next principal, the district announced Thursday.

Sarasota County Schools selected Ryan Chase, the current principal at Brookside Middle School, as Sarasota High School's next principal, the district has announced.

Chase, who holds two degrees from the University of Florida and one from Nova Southeastern University, was an assistant principal of curriculum at Sarasota High before becoming principal at Brookside Middle. He returns to Sarasota High as its top administrator starting Sept. 25, succeeding David Jones.

"I am honored to serve as the next principal of Sarasota High School,” Chase said in a statement. “I am looking forward to preserving the wonderful traditions of the school’s culture and academic success, while fostering a growing capacity for even more innovations in the future. It is a joy to be collaborating again with the immensely talented administrators, teachers, staff members, students, and families that comprise Sailor Nation."

Rachael O'Dea, the district's deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, said Chase exemplified vision and strength, which were needed to lead one of the largest schools in the district.

"His extensive secondary-level administrative experience and proven history of driving student achievement forward will be a dynamic addition to the school community," she said.

Follow Herald-Tribune Education Reporter Steven Walker on Twitter at @swalker_7. He can be reached at sbwalker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Schools names Ryan Chase principal of Sarasota High School