Sarasota Schools Police apprehend student with weapon at Woodland Middle School

Sarasota County Schools Police apprehended a student with a weapon at Woodland Middle School Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the School District.

The incident, which comes several weeks after a Sarasota Middle School student was taken into custody for allegedly threatening Lakeview Elementary School, marks the second public incident involving school safety since the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“Thanks to the swift action of the school’s administrative and security teams, there is no threat to Woodland Middle students, teachers or staff members,” the district’s statement read. “The SCSPD is currently conducting a thorough investigation concerning the incident.”

A copy of the police report was not immediately available.

Follow Herald-Tribune Education Reporter Steven Walker on Twitter at @swalker_7. He can be reached at sbwalker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Schools Police apprehend student who with weapon at school