Sarasota schools superintendent heads community forum hosted by Sarasota Chamber of Commerce

Sarasota County Libraries – with help from Amber, a scarlet macaw – has announced “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” as its One Book One Community selection for 2024. The book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ed Yong was chosen by a library committee in part because "everyone has experienced some sort of connection with an animal,” Library Director Renee Di Pilato said. Yong will visit Shannon Staub and Selby libraries in March for author talks. With Amber, from left, Alan Gillespie and Elizabeth Adams of Sarasota Jungle Gardens and Katie Dow, Heather Gorman, and Ellen India of Sarasota County Libraries. Visit scgov.net/onebook.

Sarasota schools superintendent to headline community forum

Terry Connor, superintendent for Sarasota County Schools, will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming State of the Community Series forum hosted by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carlisle Inn, 3713 Bahia Vista St., in Sarasota.

Connor will share insights into his vision and goals and provide updates on the district's initiatives, including reducing the achievement gap, leveraging resources to drive innovations in teaching and learning, and placing student success at the forefront of school priorities.

The State of the Community Series seeks a deeper understanding of the issues and developments that impact the Sarasota community. Registration for the State of the Community Series is $55 for members and $70 for non-members. For information and to register, visit sarasotachamber.com or contact hmoore@sarasotachamber.com.

World Champions Cup golf offers block party for fans

The World Champions Cup golf tournament, which debuts Dec. 7-10 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, will feature several fan experiences in addition to championship golf, highlighted by a Friday night community block party.

Fans can join World Champions Cup players and staff to celebrate the tournament’s first year during a party on Dec. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Waterside Marina, 1580 Lakefront Drive, in Sarasota. The celebration will feature food, drinks and music as well as ticket and T-shirt giveaways, photo opportunities with select players and the World Champions Cup trophy, and interactive games for all ages. The event will also feature a pro-am on Dec. 9. For a schedule of all events, visit worldchampionscup.com/schedule-of-events.

The World Champions Cup features Team International, Team Europe and Team USA squaring off over three days of competition featuring team formats and singles play. Tickets and information are available at WorldChampionsCup.com. Champions Passes, which allow access to the grounds and the grandstand, start at $40 per day. Kids 15 and under receive complimentary admission with a ticketed adult.

Venice Police Department hosts annual holiday drive for families

The Venice Police Department is holding its annual Blue Santa Toy Drive with a goal of helping 75 families with toys and food for the holidays. The department has hosted the toy and food drive for over 30 years.

The community is asked to donate an unwrapped toy by Dec. 13 at the following drop-box locations: Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.; Venice Police Department lobby, 1575 E. Venice Ave.; American Imports Automotive, 548 E. Venice Ave.; Dockside Grill, 509 N. Tamiami Trail; Driftwood Kennels, 800 Laurel Road E.; Gemini Apparel, 105 Triple Diamond Blvd., Suite 103; Made In Italy Restaurant, 117 W. Venice Ave.; and Skyport Aviation, 400 Airport Ave. E.

In lieu of a toy, financial donations may be made at the Venice Police Department payable to City of Venice in care of Blue Santa.

Art and crafts sale supports North Sarasota Public Library

The Friends of Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, is holding an Art, Crafts & Decor Sale on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fundraiser features cultural, handcrafted, and vintage fine art, antiques, and jewelry. An array of unique items have been donated by Sarasota artisans, including fabric artist Peg Green and jewelry designer Phyllis Mufson. The sale includes framed art from Kenya, necklaces from Afghanistan, and textiles from Bali.

All sales support the library's community programs. For information, contact Friends Bookstore manager Ellia Manners at elliamanners@gmail.com or visitbettyjjohnsonfriends.org.

Around and about

A new monthly series of Nokomis Beach Workshops will begin on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Picnic Pavilion in North Jetty Park (1000 S. Casey Key) with an expert's presentation on Shorebirds and Seabirds of Sarasota County.The free Nokomis Institute workshops are scheduled for the first Friday morning of each month. Upcoming topics include Sportfishing and Seashells of the Gulf. Info: Facebook.com/Nokomis2021

· The Sarasota Food Truck Rally & Music Festival is today (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive. The event features an array of food trucks and a diverse lineup of local musicians, including rock, pop, jazz, and country. Info: paragonfestivals.com.

· Better Together is seeking Christmas gifts to distribute to families in need across Florida. The nonprofit is accepting gift cards and donations of new, unwrapped toys for children up to age 17 at Norman Love Confections, 192 N. Cattlemen Road, in Sarasota. Info: BetterTogetherUS.org/Christmas-Toy-Drive.

