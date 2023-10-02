Sarasota seniors with dementia create art to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Sarasota seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are creating art to be featured on fundraising greeting cards.

Artwork created by Bruce White, a professional sculptor and retired art professor, and other members of adult day center Town Square Sarasota are featured on the front of the cards. Town Square Sarasota is selling the cards to members, their families and the general public, and donating the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida Gulf Coast chapter.

“We have so many talented artists here, creating these incredible pieces during our art classes,” said Sherri Finn, who co-owns Town Square Sarasota with husband and business partner Michael Finn. “This spring, an artist asked me to throw away something he’d made. But I saw how amazing it was, and I turned it into a greeting card for him. The project took off from there.”

Over 10 talented Town Square Sarasota members have created art featured on the fundraising greeting cards, including White, a retired professor of art from Northern Illinois University. White has produced many large-scale public works that are installed throughout the U.S. and abroad. In Sarasota, these include "Four Winds" at New College; "Meander" behind the Federal Building; and "Samurai" near City Hall.

“Bruce had an extraordinary career as a sculptor, and here at Town Square Sarasota he has recently become prolific with colored pencils and is creating amazing art,” Michael Finn said. “Bruce’s family has even indicated that his drawing at Town Square has migrated home, and they love to see him engaged again.”

Town Square Sarasota’s members use various media and materials to create the artwork featured on the cards – from watercolors, colored pencils and acrylic to felt, string, cotton and more.

“Research suggests that artistic engagement can help ease the common behavioral symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease like anxiety, depression and agitation,” said Jill Grinnell, center director for Town Square Sarasota. “It can also boost mood and self-esteem ... In our art classes, we’ve seen members with no previous interest in art become passionate about daily projects and former artists who have rekindled their passion.”

Town Square Sarasota and its members have created and sold greeting cards in the past few months that have resulted in over $1,115 in donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We see this effort as a wonderful way to both recognize the talents of our members and also to raise money for an organization that’s dedicated to supporting and serving our members and everyone impacted by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” Michael Finn said. “We encourage everyone to come in to see the amazing art featured on these cards and consider making a purchase to support the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Town Square Sarasota sells a single greeting card for $5 and a set of five cards for $20. The location at 3882 Central Sarasota Parkway is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All money collected will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida Gulf Coast chapter.

“The greeting cards are beautiful,” said Bernice Pelea, program manage at Alzheimer’s Association’s Florida Gulf Coast chapter. “Programs like this are so important for people living with Alzheimer's, giving them a chance to socialize and express their feelings and emotions through art. Selling these cards back into the community is such a great way to raise awareness and benefit the Alzheimer's Association. We're so grateful for their support.”

Submitted by Noelle Fox

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Seniors create greeting cards to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association