Sarasota sheriff ID’s 29-year-old shot, killed by deputies after one injured by machete

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the man killed by deputies this week, and gave an update on the injured deputy’s condition.

Tyler Casey Sweeney, 29, was shot and killed by a deputy on Thursday morning after he advanced on them with a machete and struck one deputy in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.

He lived in apartments off of Fruitville Road, near the home where he allegedly entered and surprised the homeowner, leading to a 911 call and the shooting.

The injured deputy is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday because of swelling and risk of infection, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to a report of a home burglary in the 300 block of Richardson Way, just north of Fruitville Road near Interstate 75, at 9:29 a.m. Thursday morning.

“I have an intruder that broke in my home. He’s got a damn machete,” the homeowner told a 911 dispatcher.

The homeowner said he awoke to find a stranger lying next to him in bed, “saying I love you.”

“And he’s got my machete in is frickin’ hand,” the homeowner said on the 911 call.

The homeowner also told deputies the man was “using a baseball bat to sharpen a large machete,” the sheriff’s release said.

On the 911 call, the homeowner said the intruder must have grabbed his machete from another room where “a lot of knives” are kept.

When deputies arrived, they said Sweeney was still inside the apartment with the weapon. He came toward the deputies and struck one of them in the hand, the news release says. The deputy was severely injured.

At that point, two other deputies fired their guns, striking Sweeney. The sheriff’s office said Sweeney died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by deputies and paramedics.

“As is standard in officer-involved shootings, all responding deputies will be interviewed,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office.