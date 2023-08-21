Sarasota sheriff, other elected officials will increase their budgets, citing higher costs

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is planning to grow its budget by more than 20% in the coming year, the second year in a row of double-digit increases.

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman cited inflationary costs and his plan to add 24 full-time positions to his workforce as reasons for the increase.

Hoffman is one of Sarasota County’s five constitutional officers, independently elected officials in Florida counties such as the sheriff, tax collector and property appraiser. Sarasota County’s constitutional officers are all planning to increase their budgets in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

The only officer seeing a similar percentage increase to Hoffman’s is Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner. His budget in fiscal year 2023-24 is expected to be over 19% greater than that of the current fiscal year.

Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller Karen Rushing is planning to increase her budget by about 10%, and the county’s property appraiser and tax collector are each planning single-digit percentage increases.

Why the sheriff's budget is growing so much

The Sheriff’s Office’s budget will rise from $153 million in the current fiscal year to $184.5 million in 2023-24, a 20.6% increase, according to data from the Sheriff's Office and Sarasota County. Hoffman cited inflation as a reason for the jump. He said the Sheriff’s Office has seen significant increases in the costs of items used. The price of patrol cars, for example, went up $10,000 per car, and the office needed 100 this year, he said.

“This is probably the most significant increases I’ve seen in consumables across the board – almost everything: tires, batteries, cars, guns, gun belts, uniforms, bulletproof vests,” he said.

He also noted that the costs of health care for sheriff’s employees and jail inmates went up significantly. The office is also seeing a hike in how much it has to pay to the Florida Retirement System, which is the statewide employee pension plan.

Hoffman also said he is planning to add 24 full-time employees to his staff in the upcoming fiscal year. Twenty of those will be sworn law enforcement personnel and four will be civilians.

Last year, Hoffman increased his budget by 13.7%. Before that, the office’s budget typically increased by only a single-digit percentage each year.

Sarasota County’s general fund budget – which includes the budgets for all of the county departments and constitutional officers and other expenses – will go up this year as well. But the Sheriff’s Office's budget is increasing at a faster rate than the general fund budget as a whole.

At a budget workshop in June, the county commissioners asked the county administrator and constitutional officers to reduce their proposed budgets, because the board wanted to eliminate shortfalls that were projected for the general fund in future years.

Over the summer, the constitutional officers each made cuts to their budget, but three out of the five officers made smaller reductions than the county had asked for. However, the county found out in July that its taxable value was higher than it had previously expected, and the extra tax revenue will help the county to eliminate the budget shortfalls.

Hoffman reduced his budget proposal by more than $1 million, in part by delaying the start of the 24 new employees from October to January. The Sheriff’s Office was also able to lower its budget by transferring the responsibility of paying for school crossing guards to Sarasota County, according to a letter Hoffman wrote to County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger. Hoffman said his crossing guard contract is $413,640.

Why the supervisor of elections’ budget is going up

The office of Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner will have to run two major elections in FY 2023-2024 and prepare for another one.

Turner, Sarasota County’s supervisor of elections, plans to spend around $9.1 million in the upcoming fiscal year, a 19.3% increase over this year’s adopted budget. He said his budget is cyclical. He has to spend more in some years than others, and this upcoming year is an example of a higher year.

He said the office will be running two major elections in 2023-24 – the presidential preference primary in March and the local/state primary in August. The office will also have to start spending money on the 2024 general election during FY 2023-24, even though the election doesn’t occur until 2024-25 fiscal year.

Turner said he will be hiring temporary workers to work for the office in 2024 as well as many poll workers. The office also has other election-related costs, including equipment, postage and the printing of ballots. Like the other constitutional officers, Turner is dealing with rising costs.

He said Sarasota County has been experiencing significant population growth, so the office has to make sure it can assist all of the new residents and manage lines for voting.

Why the Clerk of Court’s budget is increasing

Karen Rushing, Sarasota County's clerk of the circuit court and county comptroller, is expecting to have a budget of about $12.9 million in 2023-24.

The budget for the Sarasota County clerk of the circuit court and county comptroller is expected to increase from $11.7 million in 2022-23 to $12.9 million in 2023-24 – a 10.2% rise. The office has a variety of responsibilities, such as doing Sarasota County’s accounting work, acting as the county’s internal auditor and recording the minutes of County Commission meetings.

Karen Rushing, the clerk, said that the $12.9 million number includes some costs that she doesn’t have control over, though. Sarasota County is responsible for expenses involving the office’s security cameras, phones and network infrastructure, but those costs are still included in the budget total for her office.

Rushing said there are three portions of her budget: operating, personnel and capital. She said the capital budget isn’t changing, but the operating budget went up slightly. Some of her office’s contracts with companies have gotten more expensive, including the contract for armored cars. She said her department pays for the armored cars that pick up the cash that county departments collect and bring it to the bank.

She said that on the personnel side of her budget, she follows Sarasota County’s pay plan and provides similar employee raises to the ones the county provides.

Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst and Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates are also planning to increase their budgets, but by lower percentages than the other constitutional officers. Furst is planning to increase his budget by 3.6% and Ford-Coates is planning to elevate hers by 7.3%.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office plans to increase its budget by 20%